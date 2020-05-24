BULLHEAD CITY — Community Park was filled with about 5,000 people Sunday, the middle of a three-day holiday weekend.
Across the highway were City Manager Toby Cotter and Dave Heath, the city’s parks and recreation superintendent.
They were watching the vehicles slowly rolling into Community Park as they prepared to help set up space on the other side of Highway 95 for beachgoers and people who simply wanted some time outside on a comfortably warm and sunny day.
“There are a lot of families,” Cotter said as he assisted with the parking control. “We’ll make sure the families get across (the highway) safely.”
About 100 vehicles had to be parked in the overflow area across the street.
Earlier this month, the city began charging people who live outside of Bullhead City for use of Community Park on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays.
A family from Las Vegas snapped up one of the best spots to see a wide span of the Colorado River uphill from the beach and behind the Bullhead City Area Chamber of Commerce Building. It also was a shady location.
They decided not to set up on the beach because it was crowded when they arrived around 10 a.m. Davis Camp was too full, so the group of several people — including some youths — drove the short distance to Community Park.
“It’s a good day to people-watch,” said J.P. Kala, as she sat with family and took in the view.
Hawaiian music was playing. Some of the group were snacking as they looked out at the river hubbub.
Along the beach, tents were close together in areas. Some people said it didn’t matter because they were outdoors. Others were with relatives and weren’t concerned about catching COVID-19. Some beachgoers though were wearing masks.
Non-residents also were being charged for parking at Rotary Park, which was far from filled up by mid-afternoon Sunday but much busier than on a normal Sunday.
Today is Memorial Day. Area beaches certainly won’t be deserted, but not as many people are expected to be in them — and not for as long — on Monday.
The predicted high temperature today is 100 degrees, according to the National Weather Service.
Charging non-Bullhead City residents for parking at Community and Rotary parks will occur again today. Whether the fee continues next weekend at Rotary will be determined after Memorial Day, Heath said.
