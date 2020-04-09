BULLHEAD CITY — Three men have been arrested for two burglaries at Mohave High School that occurred in the past week.
Bullhead City police arrested the three for stealing UTVs out of the high school’s bus barn, according to a news release from the Bullhead City Police Department.
Last Friday, Mohave High School reported that a John Deere Gator and several tools were stolen. On Tuesday, the school reported another break-in and said a Gator and a Club Car were stolen.
Three men were seen on surveillance video stealing the vehicles at around 4:30 a.m. A few hours later, a Fort Mojave Tribal police officer saw the same three men operating the stolen Club Car in Mohave Valley. They were taken into custody.
One of the stolen Gators was recovered nearby.
Torin Alan Braswell, 22, Bryan Thomas Casto, 25, and Joseph Dean Davis, 24, were arrested for suspicion of burglary and possession of a stolen vehicle. Casto also was arrested for suspicion of possession of narcotic drugs after police located a usable amount of heroin in his pocket.
Anyone with additional information is urged to contact the Bullhead City Police Department at 928-763-1999. As of Wednesday, the other stolen Gator had not been recovered.
