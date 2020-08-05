BULLHEAD CITY — Incumbent members Mark Clark and Kathy Bruck both easily garnered enough votes in Tuesday’s election to retain their seats on the Bullhead City Council..
However, three of the other five candidates seeking to fill the two remaining open seats on the council had a spread of less than 100 votes among them.
2nd District County Sup. Hilda Anguis, who represents Bullhead City on the Mohave County Board of Supervisors, reported online Wednesday morning that the outstanding vote total for Bullhead City’s City Council race was 453 — 417 early ballots and 36 provisional ballots.
Including Bullhead City’s ballots, there are about 2,800 early ballots and 268 provisional ballots from all areas of the county also left to be verified and counted, according to Allen Tempert, the county’s elections director.
Angius said a final tally for the Bullhead City Council race should be available on Friday afternoon.
As of Wednesday, Waheed Zehri had 2,573 votes, or 13%; Norma Brummett had 2,532, or 12%; and, and Eva Corbett had 2,474, also 12%.
The two top vote-getters among those three will be seated on the council.
“I’m honored to be in the hunt for the last spots,” Brummett said.
As a group of people with the same goal — to sit on the city council — a sense of the camaraderie formed during the campaign, Brummett explained.
“I enjoyed the experience,” she added.
Zehri said he wanted to wait until the election result was final before commenting on it.
“I really appreciate the support I received from the community,” he said. “I will continue to serve the community like I have for the past 25 years.”
“Whoever is supposed to win, will win,” Corbett said. “I put it in God’s hands. If it doesn’t happen now, in two years we’ll get another chance.”
About 30.08% of registered voters in Bullhead City participated in the council election. That’s 7,016 out of 23,328 registered voters. A majority of them did so with early ballots, either by mail, at early voting sites or by dropping off completed ballots on Election Day.
Throughout Mohave County the percentage of registered voters who participated in the primary was a slightly higher 32.31%.
