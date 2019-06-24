KINGMAN — Three members of the Mohave County Attorney’s Office were recognized for professional achievement at the Arizona Prosecuting Attorneys Advisory Council’s annual conference in Tucson last week.
County Attorney Matt Smith said the trio of deputy county attorneys is very deserving.
“Deborah Herbert won juvenile prosecutor of the year for the entire state of Arizona. Jaimye Ashley won the Rising Star award which is a fairly new award that’s just been around for a few years,” Smith said. “Bob Moon was recognized for a lifetime of outstanding achievement in the legal field.”
Smith’s chief deputy, James Schoppmann, nominated each staff member for award consideration.
Moon’s legal career spans 40 years and he spent 15 years as a Superior Court judge before returning to prosecute cases for the county attorney’s office almost a decade ago.
“His stoic meekness, intelligence and professionalism are known throughout all of Mohave County,” Schoppmann’s nominating form said of Moon. “Not only does Bob mentor young prosecutors while he juggles serious homicide and other felony cases, he has completed 20 felony jury trials since his return from the bench. ... Bob works tirelessly after hours and on weekends. His professionalism and civility is unmatched.”
Schoppmann said Herbert handles about 600 cases a year by herself. He said the office used to have two attorneys assigned to the juvenile arena, but that Herbert has absorbed that workload on her own for years.
“Deborah is described by juvenile defense attorneys as tough but fair, willing to consider mitigation or alternatives, and one who handles her cases with respect and professionalism,” Schoppmann’s nomination form stated. Schoppmann said Herbert balances legal considerations with compassion for youth and rehabilitation where possible.
Schoppmann said that Ashley shares Moon’s and Herbert’s passion for the profession as evidenced by her work ethic, productivity and conviction.
“She is an absolute wrecking ball for justice, and is only in the beginning stage of what is going to be a great career as a prosecutor,” Schoppmann said. “She doggedly refuses to back down when she knows that the truth and law are on her side.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.