MOHAVE VALLEY — Three River Valley High School students have received awards — and a letter of thanks from President Donald Trump — for their volunteerism through the SkillsUSA program.
SkillsUSA is a partnership of students, teachers and industry working together to ensure America has a skilled workforce. A nonprofit national education association, SkillsUSA serves middle-school, high-school and college/postsecondary students and their instructors who are preparing them for careers in trade, technical and skilled service occupations.
SkillsUSA is an official certifying organization for the Presidential Volunteer Service Award. The PVSA is a national honor issued by the President’s Council on Service and Civic Participation. The award recognizes the best in the American spirit and encourages all Americans to improve their communities through volunteer service and civic participation.
To be eligible for recognition, students had to complete at least 100 hours of verified community service during the year.
Ethan Fromm, who has started his senior year at River Valley, achieved more than 250 hours of volunteer service to earn a gold-level honor for the second consecutive year. RVHS students Brenda Cruz and James Freeman were awarded bronze-level honors for achieving more than 100 hours of volunteer service. It was Cruz’s second year for the honor and Freeman’s first.
The three received their awards — lapel pins, personalized certificates and a congratulatory letter from Trump — last week following a virtual ceremony earlier this summer.
“The SkillsUSA state and national conferences that were slated for April and June were cancelled due to COVID,” said Mike Jackson, career and technology education department chairman at RVHS
and the school’s SkillsUSA adviser, “but that did not stop three students from River Valley High School from earning national awards and attending — at least virtually.”
Jackson set up a computer and projector in the B Wing of the RVHS campus with tables 6 feet apart and one student at each table. Catered food was ordered for the occasion as a group of seven students, Jackson and CTE director Gina Covert gathered “to watch our students be recognized for outstanding volunteer service and recognized at the national level live-streaming awards,” Jackson wrote in correspondance to the Daily News.
“We jumped up and yelled and gave ‘air high fives,’ ” Jackson said.
The three were among only four Arizona high school students earning the Presidential Volunteer Service Award this year.
The congratulatory letter, signed by Trump, read:
“On behalf of a grateful nation, I thank you for your service to your fellow Americans and those in need. Through your dedicated service, you have ensured the continuation of America’s unparalleled commitment to improving the lives of others.
“Over this past year, you have served as a model of the American spirit. Your many hours of service have strengthened the bonds of cooperation and trust that bring people together, while helping to address some of the greatest challenges of our time.
“One of our nation’s greatest strengths remains the compassion of our everyday citizens, who give so willingly of themselves and their lives for the benefit of others. Each generation of hardworking and kindhearted volunteers helps to write a new chapter of American greatness and our nation is proud of your commitment to this honorable tradition.
“As we reflect on your many acts of kindness and charity over this past year, our nation draws inspiration from those who answer the call to help their communities and our nation. With your continued efforts to build on our nation’s culture of service, America will proudly remain a land of freedom and opportunity for all.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.