KINGMAN — Authorities seized drugs, cash and weapons and arrested three men in Lake Havasu City last Friday.
The activity marked the culmination of a two-month investigation by police, the Mohave Area General Narcotics Enforcement Team task force and the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms.
The operation focused on a subject who legally purchased firearms on repeated occasions before trading them to prohibited possessors for drugs. A search warrant was served at a residence in the 3300 block of South Palo Verde Boulevard.
“Two firearms, four artillery simulator explosive devices, a large amount of ammunition, 92 oxycodone pills, marijuana and approximately $2,700 in cash were seized,” said Sgt. Tom Gray. He said another $8,000 in cash and 100 oxycodone pills was seized from two vehicles that were stopped after leaving the residence.
Dominic Zamora, 43, of Lake Havasu City, was booked into jail on charges of conspiracy to sell narcotic drugs, sale of dangerous drugs, possession of dangerous drugs for sale, possession of narcotic drugs for sale, misconduct involving a weapon, misconduct involving explosives, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Thurman Harris, 45, of California, was charged with conspiracy to sell narcotic drugs, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Kevin Thompson, 21, of Lake Havasu City, quickly pleaded guilty to possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and failure to comply with a warrant. He was fined and sent to jail for 10 days.
there looking at 80 years in the IRON MAIDEN
