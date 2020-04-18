KINGMAN — Three people were indicted Thursday for allegedly stealing utility vehicles from Mohave High School.
A Mohave County grand jury indicted Bryan Thomas Casto, 25, on felony charges of trafficking in stolen property, three counts of vehicle theft, two counts of burglary and possession of narcotic drugs. He is being held in custody on a $25,000 bond.
Also indicted was Joseph Dean Davis, 24, on two counts of burglary, two counts of vehicle theft and trafficking in stolen property. He also is being held in jail on a $25,000 bond.
Torin Alan Braswell, 22, was indicted on two counts of vehicle theft, trafficking in stolen property and burglary. He is being held in jail on a $5,000 bond.
The three suspects will be arraigned Thursday on the charges. Their cases will be heard before Superior Court Judge Derek Carlisle.
Mohave High School reported a burglary April 3 at a district bus barn, saying a John Deere Gator and several tools had been stolen. It did not appear forced entry was made, Bullhead City police reported.
Four days later, the school reported another break-in where chains were cut at the school’s entrance and another Gator and a John Deere club car were stolen.
The three suspects were seen on a surveillance camera around 4:30 a.m. Several hours later, a Fort Mojave Tribal Police officer saw the suspects driving the club car in Mohave Valley. Casto was found with a usable amount of heroin in his pocket, according to police.
Casto and Davis allegedly were involved in both burglaries while Braswell was charged for his alleged involvement in the April 7 burglary.
The club car and one of the Gators has been recovered. Anyone with information on the other Gator is asked to contact the Bullhead City Police Department at 928-763-1999. The total value of the three UTVs is about $25,000.
