KINGMAN — Planning is underway to provide the safest environment possible for Mohave County voters who choose to visit any of the 36 polling places during the Aug. 4 primary election. Elections Director Allen Tempert said pandemic protection provisions will include use of throw-away cotton swabs for voter sign in.
“And every person gets their own pen to mark their ballot. They can take it home or throw it away,” Tempert said. “Each voter will get their own personal, disposable marking device.”
Tempert said masks will be optional for poll workers and voters.
“There will be sanitizer at the entrance/exit point. It makes logical sense at the exit for the voting public to use. My poll workers will have rubber gloves if they care to use them. They don’t have to touch the voters. Nobody has to touch the voters,” Tempert said. “We will have equipment that is touched by the voter. That will be wiped down every time the voter touches the touch screen voting equipment or a voting booth.”
Tempert said some cleaning products already have been procured and that officials are working to secure more before primary day. “We’re going to do the best job sanitizing that we can,” he said.
Tempert and County Recorder Kristi Blair said they are hopeful that 70% or more of the local electorate will vote early by mail, reducing crowds and better enabling social distancing at the polling places.
Tempert said local voter turnout was 29.9% for the 2016 primary and he expects 30-35% voter participation for the upcoming primary.
Tempert said he has lost some poll workers given coronavirus health-related concerns. He said interested citizens are encouraged to consider becoming a poll worker.
Pay is minimal, hours are long, but Tempert said poll workers provide a tremendous public service.
“They’re the unsung heros,” Tempert said. “We could not have an election in this county, state or country without that group of people.”
Tempert said he typically needs about 400 people to work the polls in a county-wide election. He said he could use extra this time, because of sanitization protocols.
Anyone interested in exploring poll working opportunities can call the elections office at 928-753-0733, and ask for Nancy.
