BULLHEAD CITY — To this day, Yvonne and John Morales don’t know how Mohave High School kept it a secret.
One November night in 2012, during halftime of a Thunderbirds basketball game in the House of Thunder, the Moraleses were — for some reason — escorted to center court.
“I was presented with flowers, and we were given a plaque by the Booster Club for our volunteering,” Yvonne recalled. “Then we spun around to look at the scoreboard and saw our names, ‘Dedicated to John and Yvonne Morales.’ We will never forget that feeling.
“We were well past a state of shock.”
That memorable tribute was surprising to the dynamic duo but well-earned. After all, they have been a cornerstone of Mohave County and MHS for decades.
In fact, they were honored again last year, when the Class of 2019 presented the Moraleses a bronze plaque that hangs at the gym’s entrance.
“The question we asked ourselves is ‘Why?’ When you’re a volunteer, you give what you can whenever you can,” said Yvonne.
Their community connection was established decades ago, when the family packed their bags in Downey, California, and flew to Bullhead City, where they eventually built a house circa 1986.
In 1991, the Moraleses literally got the scoop and opened a Baskin-Robbins franchise, then hired students from Mohave, River Valley and Laughlin high schools.
“We supported them in their activities such as games, concerts, musicals, ROTC — if an employee had an event, we were there,” said Yvonne. “It was a great relationship and remains that way with many of them.”
Small wonder that many folks around town refer to Yvonne as “Grandma” and to her husband as Coach John, who received a plaque in 2001 that acknowledged his 50 years as a baseball mentor.
In addition to attending MHS sporting events and graduations, the couple officially became MHS boosters. “What fun,” Yvonne said.
One may think that would be plenty to keep these would-be retirees preoccupied, but they took their activities to another level: The Moraleses — prior to the coronavirus — worked at the Thunderbirds’ refreshment stand and, during softball’s annual Tournament of Champions, help operate a Coca-Cola trailer.
Doing so affords the opportunity (as you may have guessed) to meet participants from dozens of visiting teams.
“Working the snack bar is fun and you gain new friendships,” Yvonne explained. “It’s priceless.”
It’s a far cry from the couple’s old stomping ground around Los Angeles, where John played and coached baseball when he wasn’t working in a sheet metal factory. Yvonne, meanwhile, served as office manager for an interior design business in Fullerton. They enjoyed going to Dodgers and Raiders games.
“We were very avid sports fans. We were able to attend the first Super Bowl, World Series games and the Summer Olympics,” said Yvonne.
After coaching Little League for decades, John went on to coach baseball at Fox Creek and then MHS, where his career on the diamonds culminated in 2018 as an assistant for softball coach Shannon Patterson.
A passion for sports runs in the family. Gabriella Laurenza, who earned an MHS all-time record 14 varsity letters before graduating last year, expressed nothing but love for her grandparents.
“They are and have been my No. 1 fan all of my life. They are not only my No. 1 fan, but everyone’s at Mohave High School,” said Laurenza, who studies business management at Grand Canyon University but has spent this summer at BHC community pool as chief lifeguard, which entails conducting swim lessons and aerobics.
Gabriella isn’t the only Morales grandchild who graduated from MHS; the others are Victoria, Anthony and Alexandria.
“They were a joy to watch play sports,” said Yvonne. Soccer continues to coarse through their veins: Anthony plays on Wednesdays at Rotary Park, while Alexandria Boisclair is the Lady Thunderbirds varsity soccer coach.
Back in the day, the Moraleses cheered for additional T-bird athletes who are now members of the faculty, including athletics director Amanda (Smith) Amann, varsity football coach Rudy Olvera, Shannon Patterson and Tom Vick Jr. The couple has developed friendships with Principal Steve Lawrence and Vice Principal James Armijo as well.
No surprise, then, Yvonne and John Morales were selected as homecoming parade Grand Marshals in 1996 and again in 2018. That’s one of the infinite reasons the couple feels right at home, which is definitely not a secret.
“We first looked at doing this in Las Vegas, but the river and lake here won us over — and the community was so friendly,” Yvonne said. “We just had to retire in BHC.”
