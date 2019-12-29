LAUGHLIN — Nevada is about to restrict the use of e-cigarettes and vaping in common public places just as tobacco cigarettes have been since the 1990s.
A new law going into effect Jan. 1 will see the products restricted to use only in smoking-allowed areas. To date, vaping and e-cigarettes have been allowed for use in places that most common cigarettes were not.
During the 2019 legislative session, the Nevada Clean Indoor Air Act was updated to protect children and adults from second-hand aerosol from electronic vaping products in most public places and indoor places of employment.
After the first of the year, the use of vaping products or electronic cigarettes no longer will be allowed anyplace smoking is not allowed, including restaurants, bars where minors are not prohibited, child care facilities, theaters, arcades, malls and other public locales. The use of tobacco products, electronic cigarettes, or vaping products will be allowed only in areas of casinos and stand-alone bars, taverns and saloons where minors are prohibited, retail tobacco stores, strip clubs or brothels, and convention floors at tobacco-related trade shows.
“Modernizing the Nevada Clean Indoor Air Act was a public health win for our community,” said Dr. Michael Johnson, director of the Community Health Division of the Southern Nevada Health District. “Our state law hadn’t kept up with the harmful products that were available to the public. Now people can breathe easier knowing they have the same protections from the harmful effects of secondhand aerosol as they do from secondhand smoke.”
The Health District worked with the Nevada Tobacco Prevention Coalition, and its member agencies, to develop information about the updates to the Nevada Clean Indoor Air Act for the public and industry. Guides for the public and regulated businesses are available on the Health District website at www.southernnevadahealthdistrict.org/Health-Topics/nevada-clean-indoor-air-act/.
“We know there is widespread support among the public for stronger indoor air policies in Nevada,” said Dr. Fermin Leguen, acting chief health officer for the Health District. “In fact, many businesses that are exempt from the Nevada Clean Indoor Air Act contact us for information and support on implementing voluntary policies to prohibit the use of tobacco and electronic vaping products on their premises.”
Establishments that want to implement voluntary no smoking/no vaping policies can contact the Health District’s Tobacco Control Program at tobaccoprogram@snhd.org.
Resources also are available for those seeking help quitting tobacco products as well as electronic vaping products. Residents 13 years of age and older can call the Nevada Tobacco Quitline at 1-800-QUIT-NOW (1-800-784-8669) from a Nevada area code. More information about the Nevada Clean Indoor Air Act and additional resources are available on the Get Healthy Clark County website at https://gethealthyclarkcounty.org/live-tobacco-free/tobacco-free-public-places/#jump.
