BULLHEAD CITY — Vehicles lined up as Together We Can Tri-State AZ prepared to distribute free food to as many as 350 people on Tuesday morning.
The demand was shy of 300 people driving through a parking lot at Rotary Park but the group plans to give out food in Bullhead City once a week using the same no-contact, drive-through process as it employed at this first event.
Together We Can has partnered with St. Mary’s Food Bank and Bullhead City Parks and Recreation for emergency food distribution.
This first event was conceived, arranged and carried out within less than a week. Some of the volunteers were new to the operation and learning the procedures that morning.
“The team did a great job,” said Linda Dueling, the group’s executive director.
Dueling said the resources for these weekly distributions will increase enough to serve up to 450 people beginning next week.
Getting the word out so people who need the food can know to show up is expected to quickly increase demand at these weekly distribution events.
“We already know there is need,” Dueling explained.
Food not picked up Tuesday was delivered to multiple-resident dwellings where people live who are known to require such assistance.
The overall goal is to greatly increase the amount of food available to residents who need it and to get it to people not only by drive-through distribution but from more food banks.
It’s an endeavor that will require not only additional volunteers but donations.
Dueling explained that efforts will result in a stone soup of sorts that will allow the entire community to benefit by having food to eat, giving of themselves and living in a more-caring place.
Some people were looking for more food that was available for each person. The rules requiring recipients to show identification help organizers describe to program providers who will be eating the food and ensure resources are used properly to carry out these events.
Overfilling vehicles with numerous loads can be potentially unsafe for volunteers as well as recipients. It also end up causing food to go to waste.
Dueling asked that people coming to future distribution events make sure their vehicles are clean and have enough space for the food being given out to be placed easily.
A good-sized crate or box would work well to hold the items within a vehicle trunk or truck bed.
And displaying identification from inside vehicles with the windows closed is a requirement stemming from COVID-19 safety guidelines to ensure all involved won’t be spreading or contracting the virus.
Those interested in volunteering or donating can contact Dueling by calling 928-605-7868 or by email at dueling99@hotmail.com
