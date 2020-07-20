KINGMAN — A Topock man once charged with 15 felony counts in six criminal cases was sentenced to prison Monday.
Christopher Ryan Hoyt, 32, pleaded guilty in June to unlawful flight in one case, criminal trespassing in a second case, vehicle theft in a third case and burglary in a fourth case.
Eleven other charges, including credit card theft, forgery, vehicle theft, fraudulent use of a credit card and forgery, were dismissed in the plea deal.
Hoyt’s attorney, Jon Gillenwater, asked the judge to accept the plea agreement and said that his client has accepted responsibility for the crimes.
Superior Court Judge Derek Carlisle sentenced Hoyt to 8 1/2 years in state prison as stipulated in the plea agreement.
Hoyt was charged in an Oct. 15 burglary in the area of Fort Beale Springs in Kingman. He also was charged with stealing credit cards belonging to two victims. The forgery charge reportedly occurred in the area of West Beale Street in Kingman.
He also was charged in another case with theft and vehicle theft. On Dec. 1, Hoyt stole a rented Bobcat Skid-steer, valued at more than $25,000, and a trailer from a construction site on Rising Sun Road in Bullhead City. The tractor was recovered in Mohave Valley,.
Hoyt also was charged with criminal trespassing for trespassing on Feb. 27 in a residence in the 2001 block of East Primavera Lane in Fort Mohave.
He also was charged with vehicle theft for stealing a Winnebago motor home and a 2001 Dodge truck. Hoyt was first arrested Jan. 15 after sheriff deputies located the motor home in the 5400 block of Yavapai Drive in Topock. Hoyt was living in the motor home.
Hoyt also was charged with vehicle theft for stealing a vehicle on Nov. 14. Sheriff deputies finally arrested Hoyt on Feb. 27 at Walmart in Fort Mohave.
