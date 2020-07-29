KINGMAN — A Topock man busted up a residence during a drunken rage, according to the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies responded about 3 p.m. Monday to a Topock residence in the 4500 block of Park Drive where they encountered Jacob Michael Kennedy, 23, in the driveway yelling at people.
Acting sheriff’s office spokeswoman Sandy Edwards said Kennedy was taken into custody after a brief struggle. Edwards said two vehicles parked on the property had broken windows.
Edwards said various broken items were discovered inside the residence as well. The female victim reported that Kennedy had been drinking and became upset.
“She reported that he began to break items and stab walls,” Edwards said. “The victim told deputies that during the incident Kennedy choked her, causing her to fall to the ground.”
The victim further said that Kennedy discharged a firearm inside the home. Edwards said the weapon in question and a shell casing were found in the residence.
Kennedy was taken to the Adult Detention Center in Kingman where he was booked for aggravated assault, criminal damage and disorderly conduct charges.
