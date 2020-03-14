KINGMAN — A Topock man was indicted Thursday on six more felony charges stemming from the theft of credit cards in Kingman.
A Mohave County grand jury indicted Christopher Ryan Hoyt, 32, on charges of third-degree burglary, two counts of credit card theft, two counts of fraudulent use of a credit card, and forgery. He is expected to be arraigned on the charges before Superior Court Judge Derek Carlisle on March 23.
Hoyt allegedly burglarized a non-resident on Oct. 15 in the area of Fort Beale Springs in Kingman. He also is accused of stealing credit cards belonging to two victims and illegally using the credits cards. The forgery incident occurred in the area of West Beale Street in Kingman, court documents said.
Hoyt also is charged in another case with theft and vehicle theft. On Dec. 1, Hoyt allegedly stole a rented Bobcat Skid-steer, valued at more than $25,000, and a trailer from a construction site on Rising Sun Road in Bullhead City. The tractor was recovered in Mohave Valley, Bullhead City Police spokeswoman Emily Fromelt said.
Hoyt also is charged with criminal trespassing for allegedly trespassing on Feb. 27 at a residence in the 2001 block of East Primavera Lane in Fort Mohave, the indictment states.
Hoyt also is charged with two counts of vehicle theft for allegedly stealing a Winnebago motor home and a 2001 Dodge truck.
Hoyt was first arrested Jan. 15 after sheriff deputies located the motor home in the 5400 block of Yavapai Drive in Topock.
Hoyt was living in the motor home along with several others. Animal control officers also were called to the Topock site to help with several aggressive dogs.
Hoyt also is charged with another felony count of vehicle theft for allegedly stealing a vehicle on Nov. 14, the indictment stated.
Sheriff deputies arrested Hoyt Feb. 27 at Walmart in Fort Mohave. He is being held in custody on a $15,000 bond.
