KINGMAN — A Topock man was indicted last week on six more felony charges stemming from the theft of credit cards in Kingman.
A Mohave County grand jury indicted Christopher Ryan Hoyt, 32, on charges of third-degree burglary, two counts of credit card theft, two counts of fraudulent use of a credit card and forgery. He was expected to be arraigned this week on the charges before Superior Court Judge Derek Carlisle.
Hoyt is accused of burglarizing a non-residence in the area of Fort Beale Springs in Kingman on Oct. 15. He also is accused of stealing credit cards belonging to two victims and illegally using them. The forgery incident allegedly occurred in the area of West Beale Street in Kingman, court documents showed.
Hoyt also is charged in another case with theft and vehicle theft. On Dec. 1, Hoyt allegedly stole a rented Bobcat Skid-Steer, valued at more than $25,000, and a trailer from a construction site on Rising Sun Road in Bullhead City. The tractor was recovered in Mohave Valley.
Hoyt is charged with criminal trespassing after he was found Feb. 27 in a residence in the 2001 block of East Primavera Lane in Fort Mohave, the indictment stated.
Sheriff deputies arrested Hoyt at Walmart in Fort Mohave. As of Thursday, he was being held on a $15,000 bond.
