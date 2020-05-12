TOPOCK — The identity of a 50-year-old Topock man, who was shot and killed in a domestic violence incident, was released Tuesday.
The victim in a shooting death has been identified as Jeffrey Joseph Dufour. Dufour’s body was found Sunday night, lying in the driveway in the 13000 block of Cove Parkway with multiple gunshot wounds, Mohave County Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Anita Mortensen said.
Jennifer Dawn Priole, 48, was arrested and charged with second-degree murder for Dufour’s murder. She is being in Mohave County Adult Detention Facility without bond.
Priole told detectives that she and Dufour had been arguing when the verbal confrontation turned physical. However, no injuries were found on Priole to confirm her allegations. Video cameras were collected at the house as evidence.
The type of weapon, the number of gunshots and the relationship to the victim have not been released, pending an autopsy and additional investigation.
Mohave county is going to pin the tail on the donkey
