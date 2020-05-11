KINGMAN — A Topock woman was arrested Sunday night on suspicion of shooting and killing a man in a domestic violence incident.
Sheriff’s detectives arrested Jennifer Dawn Priole, 48, around 8 p.m. in the 13000 block of Cove Parkway after arriving for a domestic violence call.
Detectives found the 50-year-old victim lying in the driveway deceased with multiple gunshot wounds, MCSO spokeswoman Anita Mortensen said.
Priole told detectives that she and the victim had been arguing and the argument escalated from being verbal to becoming physical. However, no injuries were found on Priole to confirm her allegations. Video cameras were collected as evidence at the house, Mortensen added.
Priole was arrested and charged with second-degree murder. She is being held in the Mohave County Adult Detention Center without bond.
The type of weapon, the number of gunshots and the relationship to the victim and suspect were not released pending an autopsy. The victim’s identity is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.
