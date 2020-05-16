KINGMAN — A Topock woman was indicted Thursday in the shooting death of her boyfriend in an apparent domestic violence incident.
A Mohave County grand jury indicted Jennifer Dawn Priole on a charge of first-degree murder. She is expected to be arraigned this Thursday at the Mohave County Adult Detention Facility, where she is being held on a $1 million bond. Her case will be heard before Superior Court Judge Derek Carlisle.
A person convicted of first-degree murder faces up to natural life in prison or life in prison with the possibility of parole after 25 years.
Priole, 48, was arrested around 8 p.m. May 10 after Mohave County Sheriff’s Office detectives responded to a domestic violence call in the 13000 block of Cove Parkway in Topock. The body of Jeffrey Joseph Dufour, 50, of Topock, was found lying in the home’s driveway with multiple gunshot wounds,
Priole told detectives that she and Dufour were engaged in a verbal argument which had escalated into physical violence. However, detectives reportedly found no marks or injuries on Priole to confirm her allegations. Video cameras were collected at the house as evidence, the sheriff’s office reported.
