BULLHEAD CITY — Southbound turns from Corwin Road onto Highway 95 will be prohibited during a construction project designed to improve safety at the intersection on the south edge of Bullhead City.
Northbound turns onto Highway 95 from Corwin will be allowed. However, in the near future both lanes will need to be blocked and detours will be posted.
Anyone with questions about the construction project should contact the Bullhead City Public Works Department at 928-763-9400.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.