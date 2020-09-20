KINGMAN — Four adults from Georgia were arrested after authorities confiscated almost 90 pounds of methamphetamine during a Kingman traffic stop Thursday.
The Mohave County Sheriff’s Office reported the seizure was the result of an interdiction law enforcement operation involving the Mohave Area General Narcotics Enforcement Team task force and others.
MCSO spokeswoman Anita Mortensen said the vehicle was stopped on Interstate 40 at about 5:30 p.m. Thursday. She said a search was conducted when an Arizona Department of Public Safety canine that was brought to the scene alerted on the illegal cargo.
“Numerous bundles totaling 89 pounds of methamphetamine was located,” Mortensen said. “The amount of illegal drugs located has an approximate value of $3.9 million.”
Arrested and booked into the Mohave County Adult Detention Center on suspicion of transportation and possession of dangerous drugs for sale were German Alvarado, 22, Marlon Torres, 24, Abril Arreguin, 28, and Moises Moralez-Marquez, 30. Their hometowns were not disclosed.
