KINGMAN — A Las Vegas man is in custody and nearly $2 million worth of methamphetamine was taken off the streets following a traffic stop Thursday night on Interstate 40 near Kingman.
According to the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office, Israel Tellez-Nava, 35, was arrested on suspicion of transportation of dangerous drugs for sale, possession of dangerous drugs for sale and possession of dangerous drugs.
The traffic stop, around 8 p.m., came near Milepost 59 on I-40 and was conducted by Mohave County Sheriff’s detectives assigned to the Mohave Area Narcotics Enforcement Team. MAGNET is a High Intensity Drug Trafficking Areas initiative and Arizona Criminal Justice Commission-supported task force comprised of personnel from various law enforcement agencies in the county.
Tellez-Nava was the operator and sole occupant of the vehicle. Detectives reportedly saw bundles of methamphetamine in plain view during the traffic stop and arrested him at the scene.
A search of the vehicle led to the discovery of three large boxes, containing a total of 43 pounds of meth, with an estimated street value of more than $1.9 million.
Tellez-Nava is being held in the Mohave County Adult Detention Facility in Kingman.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.