BULLHEAD CITY — The Funky Poodle Too and the Mohave Valley Community Dog Park have come together to host Get Rattled: Mohave Valley Arizona Poisonous Toad Avoidance Training for dogs.
The training will be held March 15 at the Fort Mohave Community Park. Appointments will be available from 8 to 10 a.m. and 3 to 5 p.m.
In a press release, the organizations stated that the Colorado River toad or Sonoran Desert toad (Incilius alvarius) is a dangerously poisonous toad which is common to the Southwestern United States. The toads not only hop but crawl and vocalize when stressed, which make them very inciting to predators including dogs.
The toads use their large parotid glands and other warty glands to excrete a cocktail of poisons that may cause hallucinations, difficulty breathing, paralysis and even death if ingested by dogs and other small animals.
The release stated that the training is very similar to the rattlesnake avoidance training that is used and will teach the dog the specific sights, movements and smell of the toads.
Besides the toad avoidance class, the Funky Poodle Too and Mohave Valley Community Dog Park are hosting the Mohave Valley Arizona Rattlesnake Avoidance Training for dogs on the same day.
The release stated that if you plan to have your dog trained for both rattlesnakes and toads, there will need to be a separation of a couple of hours. If your rattlesnake training is in the morning (9 a.m. to noon), then you will need to bring your dog back for the afternoon toad training and vice-versa. If you are scheduled for an afternoon rattlesnake class (1 p.m. to 4 p.m.) then you will need to attend the toad training in the morning.
To register or for more information, call 928-577-7390 or email thefunky
