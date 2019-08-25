MOHAVE VALLEY — Riley Fortune, physical therapies assistant, and Loren Werchau, physical therapist, from Valley View Outpatient Therapy Services held an open house last week to present a program that can be beneficial to athletes in the area to prevent injuries.
“I wanted to talk about the community about preventing injury before it occurs,” said Fortune. “A lot of that is geared more to high school athletes but anyone can do this program.”
The program is called the PEP — Prevent Injury, Enhance Performance— and was developed by the Santa Monica ACL Prevention Project.
“It was geared towards preventing ACL injuries in young women because it is one of the highest injuries especially in high school and college,” said Fortune.
“The reason that it was developed for women is that the number one sport where people tear their ACLs in high school is women’s basketball,” said Werchau. “The reason for that is that when women land, their quads retract first and there’s a shift to the knee but boys, when they land, their hamstrings retract first and it protects the ACL,” Werchau continued. “Most boys tear their ACLs when they are running with their knees bent and they get hit from the side like in football, and girls all they have to do is land on their feet. One out of every 10 girl basketball players tears their ACL. ”
The program is a highly specific 20-minute training session that replaces the traditional warm-up. It was developed by a team of physicians, physical therapists, athletic trainers and coaches, and has funding support from the Amateur Athletic Foundation of Los Angeles.
“The goal is to avoid vulnerable positions, increase flexibility, increase strength and increase proprioception through polymeric exercises and agility exercise,” said Fortune. “Since the program is 20 minutes you really shouldn’t (devote) more than 30 seconds to one minute on each exercise.”
Fortune said that the purpose of the warmup is to allow athletes to prepare for activity.
“The cool thing about these exercises is that you can modify the exercises,” said Fortune. “Any exercise you do in the gym or playing sports can be modified and you want to modify them if you can’t do them to avoid injury.”
Fortune said that stretching after a short warm-up can improve range of motion, decrease joint stiffness and reduce injury by improving overall motility.
“There are two types of stretch in a muscle — there’s plastic and elastic,” said Werchau. “For example, if you have a plastic shopping bag and stretch by pulling it quickly it doesn’t do anything. However, if you put constant pressure on it it’ll start to elongate, and same with a muscle because it will start to elongate at around 90 seconds. So one long stretch is better than a whole bunch of short ones.”
Fortune said that, after stretching, the program goes into a short strengthening exercise which increases leg strength and makes joints more stable, which overall decreases the risk of injury.
“Some of the exercises the program has for these are like walking lunges and Russian hamstring curl,” said Fortune.
Fortune said that plyometrics are explosive exercises to help build power, strength and speed.
“As you’re doing these exercises you need to be thinking of soft landing,” said Fortune. “You don’t want to land with your knee fully extended.”
After the plyometrics, Fortune said, the program goes into agilities, which are exercises to increase dynamic stability of ankle, knee and hip.
The last part of the program is the cooldown, and Fortune said that it is very important and it shouldn’t be skipped.
“It allows working muscles to stretch after workouts and reduce muscle soreness,” said Fortune. “Also it’s very important to drink lots of water.”
The PEP program is directed towards teams, said Werchau, because when you do it you can set up the stations and have players go through the stations.
“The teams where I’ve seen it work the best are the teams that the kids get dressed and they come out, they just start. By the time they get through the 20-minute program, they start practicing the sport,” said Werchau.
For more information on the free PEP program and a rundown of how to do the 20-minute warmup, go to www.health.usf.edu/medicine/orthopaedic/smart/pep.
