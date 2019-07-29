BULLHEAD CITY — Arizona Department of Transportation Motor Vehicle Division employees are being trained to use updated internal computer software, training that will prompt closure of the Bullhead City office for a week in August.
Doug Nick, a spokesman for MVD, said that the program the department has been using is about 20 years old. That’s why the state-of-the-art software system was implemented.
“This program is primarily for the employees working behind the computer at the MVD,” said Nick. “The average customer will never use it but it does have some features that can benefit a customer.”
The program offers a variety of technical changes but there is one, in particular, that is a huge change.
“Under the old system, if a person walked up to the service desk at the MVD and realized they made a mistake or forgot a document, they would have to stop everything, fix the problem, come back in and start all over again,” said Nick. “With the new system, if a person makes a mistake or forgets a document, when they leave to fix the problem, they can come back and pick up right where they left off.
“As far as customers go, there won’t be any change in how they conduct business at the MVD offices because all of this happens behind the scenes.”
Even though the MVD is working with a new internal system, Nick said that the online service that the MVD provides will be unaffected by the change.
For MVD employees to assist customers to the best of their abilities, Nick said that they are being trained to use the new system. That’s why the MVD offices in Chandler, Kingman, Tucson North and Surprise all were closed for one week.
“The target month to roll out the new internal system is December,” said Nick. “So it makes it easier if the staff in those particular offices all train at the same time instead of having half train on one day and the other half train another day.”
Nick said that the MVD office in Bullhead City will be closed Aug. 5-9 for the staff to be trained on the new internal system.
