BULLHEAD CITY — A transient was arrested Wednesday after he apparently broke into the Bullhead Area Chamber of Commerce Building, looking for a place to sleep.
Luis Black, 51, was booked into the Mohave County Adult Detention Facility in Kingman on suspicion of criminal damage and burglary.
Chamber employee Chrissy Walla arrived at work Wednesday to discover a front window had been broken out, apparently by rocks. She notified police.
When police arrived, they found an interior room locked. A locksmith was brought in to open the room and inside, police found Black asleep on the floor.
Officers woke Black, who initially told them he needed medical attention. He later told police he broke into the building to find a place to sleep, claiming it was cold overnight and he was afraid he might die if he stayed outside.
Black had been released from the jail in Kingman earlier in the week after being booked on unrelated charges.
