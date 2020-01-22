BULLHEAD CITY — The Bullhead City-based animal rescue and adoption organization Saving Animals In Need Together held a Yappy Hour meeting and fundraiser last week at Black Mountain Bistro, where attendees learned about a humane capture agency and the exploits of a very mobile dog.
Jennifer Agne, of Mohave County Humane Animal Trapping, was the guest speaker. She is based in Lake Havasu City, where she has a boarding facility that is home to 13 dogs.
Agne’s methods are completely humane and yet an adventure at each outing. She and her dedicated team of trappers spend days locating and trapping animals that are the hardest of all to bring help to, ones that avoid humans at all costs for whatever reason, be it previous abuse, fear or confusion. MCHAT employs some tricky means to bring them that help in the form of trapping them to get them the medical and nutritional assistance they desperately need. MCHAT responds to calls of strays throughout Mohave County.
One such call involved a special case that began in Kingman. There was a dog that had become known as the “Walmart dog” because of its constant presence at the Walmart in Kingman, where people were feeding it daily. Many calls had come into the various animal control agencies in the region, yet none of the control officers were able to get close enough catch it.
Agne and her crew set out to catch the dog now known as Gus.
Gus’ story may have started in Kingman but from there it took on mythic proportions as it turns out he was a bit of a traveller. After being spotted for some time at the Kingman Walmart, Gus simply vanished one day. A few days later, he turned up in Mohave Valley, where he was reported to local agencies and then to Agne. By the time personnel got to Mohave Valley to catch Gus, he had vanished yet again. He then turned up at the Havasu exit, where his presence again was reported to authorities. When Agne and her crew arrived, Gus again was nowhere to be found.
He was next spotted at the PG&E site in the area, then at the Needles train station, where he lingered for about two months with locals feeding him out of sympathy. Again, Gus avoided capture.
Three weeks later, Gus turned up back in Kingman, this time at a McDonald’s restaurant. At that location, Agne and company struck gold, using a large drop net which successfully captured Gus, who finally got the attention he needed.
Gus apparently had been following the railroad tracks to his various locales.
The MCHAT crew employ different types of traps, none of which cause harm to the animals they seek to help. The group has been humanely capturing animals in need for some time in Lake Havasu City, and Agne has plans to move to Kingman “where the dogs are,” as she phrased it at the meeting.
S.A.I.N.T. is completely funded by donations and receives no funding from any city or county entity. The group organizes events to raise funds and awareness. The regular meetings help S.A.I.N.T. coordinate efforts, bring members together for some socializing and to learn about the ways in which they can better address the needs of the lost, wandering and feral animals that the organization specializes in saving.
Anyone wanting more information about S.A.I.N.T. should go to https://bhcsaint.org/.
