BULLHEAD CITY — It was the talk of the post and the subject of at least one joke.
A large palm tree crashed into part of the American Legion Post 87 in Bullhead City early Wednesday, felled by powerful winds.
No injuries were reported.
The 40-foot tree toppled onto the roof of a section of the post that houses a storage area and restrooms.
M&M Landscaping removed the tree. No estimate was available for the damage it caused.
“We’ve been talking about it all day,” said Joe Ebert, first vice commander of the Bullhead City post. “We’ve even joked about it. I told this one guy to trim the tree, not knock it down.”
On a more serious note, Ebert said the post is trying to figure out how to get power to the restrooms that were left in the dark. Power to the building had to be disconnected.
The tree was brought down by winds that reached 50 mph overnight in Bullhead City.
“We got lucky,” Ebert said, noting the tree could have done considerable damage had it fallen on the main building. The tree also narrowly missed a light pole and the Legion’s replica of the flag-raising at Iwo Jima.
“It could have been much worse,” Ebert said.
There were sporadic reports of minor damage throughout the area: Downed tree limbs, trash cans — and their contents — blown around neighborhoods and awnings torn from homes. No injuries have been reported.
According to the National Weather Service, wind gusts in excess of 50 mph were reported at Laughlin/Bullhead International Airport around 2:30 a.m. Wednesday.
Straight winds — steady wind velocity, not gusts — of at least 30 mph were reported from midnight to 8 a.m. Wind speeds didn’t diminish during the day, either, toping out at 44 mph a little before 10 a.m.
The winds brought a taste of cold weather to the Tri-state, where the phrase “wind chill” rarely is used. But at 6 a.m., with a temperature of 43 degrees and winds in excess of 30 mph, the wind chill in Bullhead City hovered around freezing.
Cool temperatures and high winds are expected to persist today with a freeze advisory issued for Kingman, the high desert of San Bernardino County, California, and the Las Vegas metro area. Lows this morning were expected to be around 32 degrees in Las Vegas and in the mid- to upper-20s between Primm, Nevada, and Barstow, California.
According to the NWS, the last report of a temperature below 32 degrees in Las Vegas occurred Oct. 29, 1971. It was the earliest recorded sub-freezing temperature in Vegas, which typically doesn’t have a freeze until early December.
