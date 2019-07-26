BULLHEAD CITY — A wake and tree-planting will be held Saturday in Bullhead City’s Rotary Park in memory of Theresa Gilman, who died earlier this month.
Gilman, an eight-year resident of Bullhead City, was an active volunteer and served as vice president of We Care Cancer Support in Bullhead City. She was honored by several entities, including the Bullhead City Council, for her passionate volunteer work.
She was active in helping organize many fundraising events for We Care Cancer Support, including bowling tournaments, duck races and other events that provided support for the organization dedicated to helping cancer patients and their families.
She lost a son to leukemia in 1986. Her husband, Ed, died after a battle with cancer. Those two events helped spark Gilman’s devotion to the cause.
“She always did everything for everybody else,” said her daughter, Michelle Zorn. “She never was a mean person; she was always very positive.”
When Ed Gilman died, a tree was planted in his memory at Rotary Park. Zorn and her husband, Nick, are honoring Theresa’s memory the same way.
A tree will be planted next to the one honoring Ed.
“We’re planting her tree right next to Dad’s,” Zorn said.
The wake and tree-planting ceremony are scheduled for 5 p.m. Saturday.
