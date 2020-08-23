MOHAVE VALLEY — The Tri-City Venom Baseball Club is holding open tryouts for youths age 7-13 today and Tuesday beginning at 7 p.m. on the Mohave Little League Field at 1421 Commercial St., in Mohave Valley.
Tri-City Venom is a local nonprofit travel baseball organization that focuses on teaching and developing young people into better baseball players and citizens.
“We teach values of respect, hard work, determination, perseverance and sportsmanship on the field,” the event announcement stated.
The announcement also explained that being on the team is a year-round commitment by both the player and their parents, and requires a financial commitment as well.
For details, telephone Coach Dominic Colianno at 928-234-3410. There also is a Facebook page for Tri-City Venom Baseball 8U, 9U, 11U, 12U 13U.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.