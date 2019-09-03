LAUGHLIN — Join the Tri-state chambers of commerce and business organizations for the ultimate business networking event.
Mix and mingle with business people representing hundreds of industries and companies in and around the Tri-state.
The fourth annual Tri-State Region MEGA Mixer, to be held at 5:30 p.m. Friday at the Aquarius Casino Resort, is a great opportunity to reach small to large companies, meet new clients and learn how the different chambers of commerce and business organizations can make your business grow.
Admission is $10 and includes a dinner buffet. Admission proceeds benefit the Aquarius Feed a Family Program.
The Tri-State Region MEGA Mixer is open to the public and the entire business community.
For more information, contact the Laughlin Chamber of Commerce.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.