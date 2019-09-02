BULLHEAD CITY — Most of the people marking Labor Day at Rotary Park were in — or just a few steps away from — the Colorado River.
Makes sense, with the high of about 105 degrees in Bullhead City.
While the calendar says that summer doesn’t end until Sept. 23 — and in Bullhead City, there’s no guarantee that summer weather won’t persist well into October — Labor Day weekend traditionally is seen as the end of the summer vacation season. It’s also the first holiday weekend since the start of school.
Many people were out enjoying themselves — although Bullhead City’s parks were far from packed.
Two people on a personal watercraft fell off the back of it and into the river. Someone on a nearby personal watercraft stopped to see if they needed help and a couple of people along the shore also called out to see if they were OK.
A woman sitting in the shade near the river pointed toward a nearby canopy with no one under it. A watermelon that had been underneath it was inching away from the canopy that was pitched with its front legs in the water.
The uncut fruit likely stayed cooler in the 60-something degree water than it would have if it had been cut up and put into a covered plastic bowl sitting out in the sun.
“The water is pretty cold,” said Marlene Willott, of Bullhead City. Her young foster daughter and another child were at the river’s edge, enjoying being in the river.
Willott has been retired for about a decade but still has responsibilities. She said she remains active in her church, River of Life, of which she’s the reverend. Her husband, Kim, is the lead pastor.
Willott said not overdoing time in the sun is something she learned the hard way.
“I had sunstroke once,” she said. “I’m more careful now.”
She said she also watches the children carefully.
Another group focused on staying cool in the water and fishing.
“I’m enjoying this freakin’ weather,” said Angela Carlton, of Bullhead City. “It’s been a beautiful day.”
Her granddaughter, Destiny Kelly, 6, who lives with Carlton, was in the river on her belly and floating with the current. Carlton kept close watch on the little girl who was being careful without repeated adult reminders.
“She’s very smart,” Carlton said. “And she’s doing well in school.”
They also waved at every watercraft that passed by.
“It’s so Destiny learns how to be polite,” Carlton said.
A visit from Mesa by one of Carlton’s adult children, Dillon Guilin, made it an even more enjoyable holiday, she said. He stood nearby and focused on fishing.
Only one family was spotted using the main children’s play area at Rotary Park.
Ruby Barry, almost 2, was going up the steps happily and gliding down a fancy slide for toddlers.
Even when she tripped or lost her balance, her smile didn’t break.
And her parents were as delighted as she as they guided her going up, and urged her to come down and slide into their waiting arms.
Megan and Edward Barry both were able to both take off from work Monday to spend some quality time with Ruby.
It was too hot for the toddler to be outside in the afternoon sun without the protective cover over the play area, Megan said.
“It’s very comfortable under here,” she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.