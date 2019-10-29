Witches, skeletons, a cemetery and other things Halloween are on display in Golden Valley. Homemade tombstones and music-synced lighted dead trees are just some of the details that “bring to life” the Halloween spirit of about 40 blowups and other creepy things Chris Marie and Butch Meriwether have put together for everyone’s enjoyment at their home at 2225 S. Dome Road in Golden Valley. The display will be up each night from sundown to 10:15 p.m. and she plans on keeping the display up until Nov. 1. Don’t forget that if you do decide to visit the Halloween display, it isn’t mandatory, but they would appreciate it if you would bring a bag of dog or cat food for the no-kill domestic animal shelter and sanctuary For the Luv of Paws and/or a new unwrapped toy to be turned over to the Marine Corps League Detachment 887 and the Marines who will be passing out toys this year to local needy children at their Christmas toy giveaway.