BULLHEAD CITY — Make more room in your bag for treats — but always prepare for tricks — because it’s officially Boo-time across the Tri-state and there are an array of events planned beginning Wednesday.
Wednesday
From 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Wednesday and Friday — Families are encouraged to set up altars for departed loved ones and friends at Desert Lawn Funeral Home, Crematory and Cemetery, 9250 S. Ranchero Lane in Mohave Valley, in honor of Dias De Los Muertos, which will be celebrated at Desert Lawn on Friday from 2-4 p.m. (See information about Friday’s activities below)
9:30-11 a.m. — Halloween crafts and parade geared toward children not yet in school (though all are welcome) at the Bullhead City branch of the Mohave County Library, 1170 Hancock Road, Bullhead City. Costumes are encouraged for this event. Crafts begin at 9:30 a.m. and the annual trick-or-treat parade through the library is at 11 a.m.
5:30-7:30 p.m. — Harvest Festival and Trunk-or-Treat at the Eagles Aerie 2599, 729 Front St., Needles. Enjoy a free cake walk and hot dogs.
6-8 p.m. — Witches Night Out at The Village, 1595 Mohave Drive, Bullhead City. Women and girls ages 12 and older are invited to don a witch’s hat and shop from an assortment of pop-up vendors. There will be other activities as well.
6-8 p.m. — Night of Light, Santa Fe Park, 950 Front St., Needles, will offer live music, hayrides, games, and prizes for best costume.
6-8 p.m. — No Fear on Front Street, offers a tour of a Mystery Mansion at El Garces, 950 Front St., Needles.
Halloween (Thursday)
4 p.m. — All Saint’s Eve Celebration, Saints Costume Contest, St. Ann Catholic Church, D
and Third streets, Needles. Dress as your favorite saint and tell the crowd about his or her life and ministry, in Fr. Hanley Hall. Prizes for children only. A Vigil mass will follow at 5 p.m.
4-6 p.m. — Trunk or Treat at Laughlin Town Center. Hosted by Coker Ellsworth, owner of Laughlin Town Center, and sponsored by Constable Jordan Ross. Multiple first-responder agencies will be involved in the event in the parking lot of Aldape’s Market, 3100 Needles Highway in Laughlin.
5-7 p.m. — Trunk or Treat hosted by San Bernardino County Sheriff Department, Colorado River Station, will be in the Needles Recreation Center parking lot, J Street and Civic Center Drive, Needles.
5-8 p.m. — Mohave County Sheriff’s Office second annual Candy Crawl, 600 Beale St., Kingman. MCSO’s Outreach Program will offer plenty of trick-or-treating as well as games, snacks and a haunted house. The Mohave County Sheriff’s K9 Foundation donated more than 1,200 bags of candy collected from the community.
5:30-7:30 p.m. — Trunk or Treat, Hope United Methodist Church, 1325 Ramar Road, Bullhead City. Along with parking lot trick-or-treating there will be hot dogs, drinks and indoor games and prizes.
6-10 p.m. — Butch and Chris Meriwether are inviting the community to view their exceptionally large Halloween display, at 2225 S. Dome Road in Golden Valley. People can walk through the property and see blow-up figures, lights and other spooky stuff. Park on the street but don’t block the display or other residents’ property.
Friday
From 8 a.m.-3 p.m, and 8 a.m.-4 p.m., Monday-Thursday — Annual Candy Buy Back. Dr. Mark White, Valley Dental Associates, 1360 Ramar Road, hosts this effort to collect a total of at least 200 pounds of new, unopened candy so Operation Gratitude and Tri-State Military Moms Inc. can distribute the sweet treats as part of care packages sent to military members, first responders, veterans and others who have sacrificed for their nation.
2-4 p.m. — Dias De Los Muertos celebration, Desert Lawn Funeral Home, Crematory and Cemetery, 9250 South Ranchero Lane, Mohave Valley. Participate in prayers, have a tequila toast and carry out other acts of loving remembrance for relatives and friends who have passed away. Food will be served.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.