BULLHEAD CITY — Bruce Clark, owner and general manager of KLBC-TV2 of Laughlin, died unexpectedly in June.
Clark was one of the most recognized members of the Tri-state community as long-time host of TV2’s popular “Morning Show.” He also was inolved in many community endeavors on both sides of the Colorado River.
Clark and his wife, Lin, were honored in October with the Spirit of the Colorado River Award at the annual Community Achievement Awards. And an annual event to benefit the River Fund, Inc. — an organization formed with Clark’s help to support Tri-state residents — was renamed the Bruce Clark Annual Charity Auction Benefitting the River Fund Inc. in December.
Clark served on the River Fund board and was the longtime emcee, auctioneer and host of the fundraiser that originally supported Silver Rider before returning as an event to raise money for the River Fund.
Gary Sheler, whose career in broadcasting in the Tri-state was connected to Clark, died in late September at the age of 73.
Sheler was co-host of the “Morning Show,” joining Clark on the program for a number of years. After he left TV-2, he eventually returned to the Tri-state airwaves — on radio, as host of his own program on KAAA/KZZZ.
