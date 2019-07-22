BULLHEAD CITY — The Tri-State Military Moms, Inc. is holding a golf tournament at Chaparral Golf and Country Club on Sunday as a fundraiser to help the organization in its mission to send packages to servicemen and women around the world.
Cindy Frizelle, co-founder of Tri-State Military Moms, Inc., said the organization started shortly after Sept. 11, 2001, but didn’t gain its nonprofit status until 2013.
“We kept thinking that the war was going to end but it didn’t,” said Frizelle. “Our kids kept coming in and going out and we decided that we couldn’t stop doing things for them because they had to know that we cared about them as a community.”
Military Moms usually make anywhere from 60 to 90 packages every other month to send. Frizelle said that in the packages, they always send toothpaste and a toothbrush, good pairs of socks as well as anything from granola bars to beef jerky, personalized letters and more.
“We’ve expanded to other things but this is our primary focus,” said Frizelle. “We’ve expanded to the (military recognition) banner program, we do ‘Welcome Home’ events that we usually hold at the VFW and also helping the veterans as well. We’ve expanded because at the time the kids who were 19 when we started are now in their 30s or 40s and they’re veterans.
“Most of the servicemen and women that we send packages to are from this area and a lot of them are from Mohave High School. When we send them packages, we tell them to let us know if someone from their unit isn’t receiving a package, that way we can send them one as well.”
Frizelle said that the biggest cost that the Military Moms has is postage for the packages.
“We are hoping to raise enough funds to at least cover the packaging costs,” said Frizelle. “The mailing is a big portion of it which is $18.45 per box. The last time we did packages, we sent them to 27 servicemen and we at least try to send them two boxes each. We also support two USO (United Service Organizations) one in Iraq and one in Afghanistan.”
The golf tournament is scheduled to have a shotgun start at 8 a.m., check-in time is 7:30 a.m. and the deadline to enter is Friday at 9 p.m. Signups can be done at the Chaparral Golf and Country Club. The tournament is a three-man scramble; it will be handicapped at the level of each player. Each team will compete for low net, and there will be a closest-to-the- pin contest.
Entry fee is $50 per person which includes lunch, green fees and golf cart.
“This idea has been around for a couple of months, it’s just that we waited to have it until it got really hot,” Kevin Nestrick, Chaparral Board of Directors president, said jokingly. “In fact, it’s already in our mind to do it in the cooler weather to get our snowbird population involved. So this is kind of our get our feet wet.”
All the proceeds from the fundraiser are going toward the Tri-Sate Military Moms, Inc. to help support all the programs that it has.
Frizelle and Nestrick stressed that, after the golf tournament, there’ll be a barbecue for all to enjoy starting from noon to 2 p.m. The barbecue will have hot dogs, burgers and salads for a price of $7.50 per person for non-golfers. At the barbecue, there will be tickets sold to participate in the raffles, prizes and games.
“We’ve had lots of businesses step up to buy a tee-sign that we put at a tee-box for $50. Mayor Tom Brady and Hildy Anguis have both bought a sign for the golf tournament,” said Nestrick. “Other companies have sponsored golf teams and it’s pretty amazing the response and support that we are getting from the community.”
