LAUGHLIN — Mary-Ellen Veraldi, a Tri-state Realtor with RE/MAX Realty, and a longstanding member of the Laughlin and Bullhead City chambers of Commerce, died last week.
Veraldi, who was born June 20, 1955, in Worcester, Massachusetts, was a local RE/MAX real estate agent with 34 years experience. She was a buyer’s agent and listing agent and specialized in relocations and foreclosures.
Her work philosophy is summed up on her Zillow page which states: “My Client-First Philosophy — There are many qualities and skills that go into being an excellent real estate professional — integrity, in-depth community and market knowledge, marketing savvy, effective negotiation skills and a high-quality professional network, all of which are hallmarks of how I work. That said, in my experience as a Laughlin real estate professional, I’ve also found that providing the very best service is essentially about putting my clients first. This means keeping myself accessible, being a good listener as well as a good communicator, and responding quickly to your needs. This ‘client first’ philosophy has always been my approach and it requires me to continually improve my skills and ways of doing business. In addition, I’ve found that the latest technologies are enabling me to do everything I’ve always done, only much more quickly and efficiently. They’ve also helped me to extend the range of services I provide to my clients.”
Veraldi had three offices, in Laughlin, Bullhead City, and Parker, Arizona, where she helped countless people find homes over her career as a Realtor. She was the owner of RE/MAX Five Star Realty at the time of her death and was awarded RE/MAX Top Producer awards in 2016, 2017, and 2018.
She died from an illness she had been battling for a short time. She was at the Henderson Hospital when she died Monday, Oct. 14. She was 64.
Veraldi is survived by her husband Tom Veraldi, whom she married in 1985. He also is a RE/MAX agent, Additional survivors include a daughter, Alicia Veraldi, of Colorado; a son, Justin C. Veraldi, of Laughlin; a brother, John A. Solaperto, of Massachusetts; a sister and brother-in-law, Jean and Billy Garoulis, of Laughlin; a sister and brother-in-law, Louise Solaperto and Jerry Pichierri, of Massachusetts; grandsons Nicholas Veraldi, of Laughlin, and Kyle and Riley Gagnon of Massachusetts; granddaughters Chloe Veraldi of California, and Jasmine Rose Solaperto of Brooklyn, New York; one grand-niece and one grand-nephew, also of Brooklyn; and many special cousins and friends from Massachusetts.
Services will be 10 a.m. Friday, at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Laughlin. There will be a viewing from 4 to 8 p.m. today at Dimond and Sons Funeral Home in Bullhead City.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.