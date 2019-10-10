ST. GEORGE, Utah — A Needles man and Bullhead City woman were arrested in Utah last week following a traffic stop that reportedly led to the discovery of drugs and a loaded firearm.
According to a probable cause affidavit filed following the arrest by a Utah Highway Patrol trooper, 59-year-old Bill Frank Scaccia was driving north on Interstate 15 in Iron County, Utah, when Trooper Scott Mackelprang noted the front windows were tinted darker than allowed by Utah law. According to a report in the St. George News, a records search on the license plate on the truck returned missing or suspended. Mackelprang then stopped the vehicle for the tinting violation.
Scaccia’s Arizona driver license returned as suspended and, according to the affidavit, he was unable to produce proof of liability insurance.
Patricia Ann Rogers, 54, was a passenger in the vehicle.
Suspecting possible criminal activity, Mackelprang obtained a search warrant and allegedly found 1 1/2 pounds of methamphetamine, a loaded 9-mm handgun, drug paraphernalia and ammunition.
Scaccia and Rogers were booked into the Iron County Correctional Facility.
Scaccia faces charges of intent to distribute, offer or arrange distribution of a controlled substance and the purchase, transportation, possession or use of a firearm by a restricted person.
Rogers faces similar charges in addition to possession of controlled substance. Rogers reportedly was out on bail during an active drug case in Arizona.
