BULLHEAD CITY — Miracle Mile was awash in red, white and blue with gratitude Saturday morning, as the community turned out to honor U.S. veterans.
The 11th annual Paul Walsh Veterans Day Parade saw roughly 45 floats and groups proceed down Miracle Mile, paying tribute to those who served.
“It’s our town’s way of showing that we care,” said parade watcher Jennifer Finley, daughter and granddaughter of veterans. “That we appreciate what they have done for us.”
A variety of groups participated in the event, ranging from businesses and school groups to Boy Scouts, Girl Scouts and a multitude of veterans organizations.
Most of the entries bore U.S. and armed services flags and emblems, along with messages of gratitude. Parade organizer Patsy Walsh said she thinks the floats get more creative each year.
Examples of the creativity were evident among the trophy winners, honored for being the “most patriotic.” VFW Post 10005 of Bullhead City took first place with a replica helicopter on its entry, complete with rotors and mock door guns.
The second-place prize went to Fleet Reserve Association Mohave Valley Branch 260 and VFW Post 2555 of Golden Valley, whose float resembled an aircraft carrier.
Dot Foods and Western Arizona Regional Medical Center tied for third place.
Marine Corps veteran Raymond Sevillano watched the parade, which he and Army veteran Ron Israel compared to a family reunion.
“They’re my brothers,” Sevillano said of fellow veterans. “If you’ve going to serve in a gang, this is it.”
Israel said the parade to him means “family, brotherhood, love and respect.”
Walsh, widow of the parade’s founder and namesake, said she thought this year’s version went well.
“There was a lot of participation,” she said. “The wind didn’t cooperate, but we can’t control the weather.”
In addition to honoring Walsh, who died in late 2017, the parade also recognized longtime local radio personality Gary Sheler, who recently doed
Patsy Walsh said Sheler was instrumental in promoting the parade during its early years and served as on-site announcer for the previous five years (2014-2018).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.