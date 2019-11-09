BULLHEAD CITY — The Tri-state will join the rest of America on Monday in paying tribute to the nation’s military members past and present. Veterans Day ceremonies are scheduled in Bullhead City, Mohave Valley and Laughlin and a dozen new banners are flying on Heroes Highway in Bullhead City to recognize new service members with ties to the area.
In Bullhead City, American Legion Post 87 will conduct a Veterans Day toast at 11:11 a.m. Monday to commemorate the armistice to end World War I that went into effect at 11:11 a.m. on Nov. 11, 1918. At noon, the post will conduct a ceremony celebrating all veterans. Guest speaker will be Mark Crough, a retired Marine 1st sergeant who served in Vietnam.
A potluck luncheon will be served at the post, 2249 Clearwater Drive, following the ceremony. The public is invited to attend Veterans Day activities.
In Mohave Valley, Desert Lawn Memorial Gardens will host its annual Veterans Day celebration following services at 11 a.m.
The celebration, starting at 11:30, will include activities for all ages, appearances by area first responders, the Mohave High School Air Force Junior ROTC program, the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office K-9 unit and information on the Pets for Vets program.
Many of the activities are free, but donations will be accepted. Proceeds will go to the Veterans Resource Center in Bullhead City.
Laughlin’s American Legion Post 60 and VFW Posts 243 will join forces for the township’s annual Veterans Day gathering at the Avenue of Flags on Casino Drive between the Laughlin Bridge and the Fisherman’s Access Park. The service is scheduled to begin at 11 a.m. Nevada time (noon MST) and will include the reading of local winning essays from the recent Patriots’ Pen competition for seventh- and eight-graders, conducted nationally by the VFW.
The Tri-State Military Moms have unfurled 12 new banners on Heroes Highway in time for Veterans Day. Since May of 2014, banners honoring local active-duty military personnel have flown on light poles on Highway 95. More than 150 banners are in place and others are in the process of being reprinted for installation after suffering damage from recent wind storms.
Banners are funded by donations from local organizations, business and individuals and through fundraising efforts by the Military Moms.
New banners recently installed honor Alyssa Carpenter, U.S. Coast Guard; Robert DeLaOsa, Trevyn Diaz, Nicholas Jacobo, Reilly Peterson, Juan Garcia Ramirez, Dylan Rector, and Liam Woodard, U.S. Army; and Michael Kern, Robert Kerrigan, Meghan Smith and Juan Zavala, U.S. Navy.
Nominations for new banners are accepted by April 1 for Memorial Day and by Oct. 1 for Veterans Day and are reviewed for eligibility. Upon discharge or retirement of a service member, the banner is removed and presented to the service member or a representative during a banner retirement ceremony at a Bullhead City Council meeting.
The upcoming retirement ceremony will be held at the start of the Nov. 19 council meeting.
