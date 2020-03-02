OATMAN — It was bound to happen. A book about the orphaned burro and the town he calls home is in the works.
Walter is the newly elected mayor of Oatman, a genuine Arizona ghost town situated along historic Route 66. The town is known for its quaint stores and restaurants as well as being home to the Oatman Hotel, where Clark Gable and Carole Lombard spent time during their honeymoon.
But for now, all eyes are on Walter, the adorable burro who was rescued by long-time residents Brad and Kelly Blake. Both grew up in Oatman, fell in love and have been together since high school. They never could have imagined how much a baby burro would change their lives.
The book “Walter, The Orphan Donkey”, being published by Armagon Press, tells the story of how Walter was found alone, lying on the ground, cold and scared in the desert of Oatman. Walter’s mother was too young and unable to help care for him. Officials with the Bureau of Land Management contacted the Blake family and asked if they would care for Walter and become his new family.
The Blakes were filled with joy and took Walter home to their house, where his new life began.
They shared their journey with Walter by creating a Facebook page after the town’s social media page garnered overwhelming attention. The Blakes said they knew that Walter was special and that he had a story he could share with children.
“Walter was adopted,” Brad Blake explained. “He was in a bad place until he got a new home.”
Kelly Blake agreed.
“Other children can relate and have hope that they too can also be happy after something bad happens to them,” she said.
Walter’s following on Facebook has climbed fast with people from all over the world falling in love with the adorable orphan.
“So many people have shared with us how Walter has given them happiness in their lives,” said Brad Blake.
It had been suggested that Walter needed a children’s book written about him so others could have the same happiness in their lives.
That is when the Blakes contacted local writer Cat Smith.
Smith will be penning the children’s series along with the Blakes.
“I am very honored and excited about this book.” Smith said. “I think it will be very popular with children everywhere.”
“The book is due to be released through a select publisher and is scheduled for release by June 1, 2020,” said Andrea Z. Smith, a contributor and liaison for the authors. “The 10-volume series will be annually. The authors will also be working with the publisher for an animated film and will be making book signings and personal appearances with Walter, that will be scheduled in the near future.”
A premiere book signing also will be announced to launch the book. Some of the proceeds from the sales of the book will go to benefit a collaboration on a series of books called, “Walter The Orphan Donkey Series,” which is slated to be released in the winter 2020, just in time for the holidays.
Smith works as an executive assistant for a radio group in the river community. She was a crime and courts reporter and appeared as a correspondent for the television network Investigation Discovery in 2015. She teamed up with her mother, also a writer, and won a nomination for “Best Director” for a documentary at an Austin, Texas film festival along with a nomination for “Best Movie.”
Andrea Smith serves as a liaison for the authors and a select online publisher for any details regarding the production and publicity for this publication. For more information, contact Andrea Smith at 928-763-3072 between 9 a.m. and noon or between 2 and 4 p.m.
Contact Brad or Kelly Blake regarding any business or sales information for the publication.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.