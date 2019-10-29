KINGMAN — The trial began Tuesday for a Kingman man charged with kidnapping and torturing a woman and her son during a two-year period.
Jerry Gilligan, 72, is charged with 26 counts including sexual conduct with a minor under the age of 12, aggravated assault by domestic violence, sexual exploitation of a minor by domestic violence, kidnapping and administration of a dangerous drug to another.
The trial started Tuesday afternoon with jury selection. The trial is expected to take three to four days. Gilligan is being held in custody without bond.
Gilligan’s attorney, Sandra Carr, argued last-minute motions Monday including precluding from the trial a sexual assault nurse’s diagnosis of one of the victims. The nurse still can testify at the trial.
Carr also argued another last-minute motion Tuesday afternoon to dismiss all the charges or else pick a jury and delay the rest of the trial until next week. She argued police disclosed eight to 10 photos of the victim’s house as well as other items to the prosecution on Monday.
Deputy Mohave County Attorney Jacob Cote argued that the other items such as rope, straps and duct tape were disclosed several years ago. The photos were taken in October 2016 but disclosed to Cote on Monday.
Superior Court Commissioner Billy Sipe Jr. denied the motion, ruling the photos didn’t warrant dismissing the charges or delaying the trial a week. But he did preclude the photos from the trial.
Gilligan was arrested Sept. 17, 2016, after a 39-year-old woman was taken to a Kingman hospital. Gilligan allegedly tied up the woman, a family member, and her 11-year-old son and conducted sexual torture on them over four days, according to Kingman police.
Gilligan allegedly poured battery acid into the woman’s eyes, taped the victims’ mouths shut and hit them with a wooden stick. He also allegedly duct taped their hands and feet and shaved their heads. He allegedly forced them to perform sexual acts on him and on each other while taking pictures and videotaping them.
In February 1988, Gilligan was arrested at a Georgia home and brought back to Arizona on a warrant for the murder of Walter Bopp, his stepfather, at one of Bopp’s two health food stores in Tucson.
Bopp, 78, was found burned and beaten in December 1980 and lived for about one month before he eventually died. He did not name his attackers.
Gilligan was sentenced in October 1989 to life in prison for his stepfather’s murder but was released from prison in October 2014. A codefendant pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and was sentenced in 1983 to 13 years.
