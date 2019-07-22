KINGMAN — A Superior Court judge on Monday set a trial date for a Bullhead City woman charged in a January 2018 double murder.
Lamya Lynn Bencheqroun, 28, is charged with two counts of murder, two counts of kidnapping and two counts of abandonment of a dead body for the January 2018 murders of Mona Carter, 51, and Daryl Ward, 22, both of Bullhead City.
Superior Court Judge Rick Lambert set Bencheqroun’s trial to begin March 3, with a pre-trial hearing set for Feb. 18. The judge also set a status hearing for Dec. 9.
Another Superior Court judge granted a motion filed by Bencheqroun’s codefendant, Robin Denise Reid, 50, to remand her case to the grand jury. Reid also had been charged with two counts of murder and two counts of kidnapping.
Another codefendant, Lucas Wayne Shankles, 23, pleaded guilty to two counts of kidnapping and was sentenced Friday to 12 1/2 years in prison. Jose Eduardo Vizcara, 29, pleaded guilty in April to two kidnapping charges and was sentenced to 24 years in prison.
Francisco Javier Romero, Jr., 27, pleaded guilty in December to murder and kidnapping and was sentenced to life in prison without parole for 25 years for the murder charge and an additional 15 years in prison for the kidnapping charge.
On Jan. 10, 2018, the defendants allegedly tortured Ward and Carter in a bedroom of a Bullhead City house, then drove them at gunpoint in a SUV into the desert off El Rodeo Road in Fort Mohave. Bencheqroun allegedly shot Ward, who tried to escape from the vehicle only to be shot several more times, while Romero reportedly shot Carter.
