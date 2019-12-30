KINGMAN — A Superior Court judge on Monday set an August trial date for a Bullhead City man accused of killing his mother.
Travers Wesley Proulx, 44, allegedly stabbed his mother, Bette Jean Vaughn, 74, several times in the early morning hours of Aug. 11 as she sat at her kitchen table.
Proulx is charged with first-degree murder and two counts of threatening or intimidating by domestic violence. He is being held in custody on a
$2 million bond in the murder case.
Superior Court Judge Doug Camacho explained the sentencing range, saying that if Proulx went to trial and was convicted, he would face natural life in prison for the first-degree murder charge. He also could face from 71/4 to 25 years in prison for the two charges of threatening.
If prosecutors could prove that Proulx committed the crimes while on felony release from a 2018 case, an additional two years would be tacked on to the sentence. If proven, an allegation of gang affiliation would add another five years to the natural life sentence, Camacho said.
Camacho also explained a plea agreement, which no longer was offered, would have seen Proulx plead guilty to second-degree murder and be sentenced to 25 years. Proulx also would have pleaded guilty to vehicle theft in a 2018 case and face a 31/2 year prison sentence.
With both attorneys agreeing to setting a trial date, Camacho set the trial to begin Aug. 3 with a pre-trial hearing set for July 16. A status hearing was set for Feb. 13.
On Aug. 11, Vaughn’s husband and son were asleep in another room when they heard her screaming. Her husband found Proulx standing in the hallway with a bloody knife. Vaughn’s son said that he saw Proulx stab her.
Vaughn’s husband and son also told police that Proulx threatened them, claiming the Aryan Brotherhood would kill them if they called the police.
Vaughn’s husband and son called police and paramedics after Proulx fled with the knife. An autopsy showed that Vaughn was stabbed three times, once in the back, and twice in the chest. One knife wound nicked her artery, causing her death.
After fleeing Vaughn’s home, Proulx knocked on the door at a neighboring house, but the homeowner wouldn’t let him in. He then went to another house on Gemstone Avenue where a babysitter, who knew Proulx, let him in.
Proulx allegedly told the babysitter that he “stabbed that bitch” several times. The babysitter tried to calm Proulx down and let him sleep in one of the bedrooms. She then went to Vaughn’s house and told police where Proulx was.
Proulx also is charged in the 2018 case with burglary, vehicle theft, taking the identify of another and three counts of forgery. He is accused of trying to pass a forged check, which belonged to a deceased person, at a Bullhead City bank on Aug. 23, 2018.
Superior Court Judge Rick Lambert set Proulx’s trial in the burglary case to Jan. 22 with a pre-trial hearing set for Monday.
