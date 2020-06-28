KINGMAN — A Superior Court judge on Friday set a trial for a Minnesota man accused of the death of his girlfriend.
Daniel Joseph Campbell, 56, of Rochester, Minnesota, is charged with second-degree murder. He is being held in custody on $600,000 bond.
Superior Court Judge Derek Carlisle explained a plea offer where Campbell would have pleaded guilty to the charge and faced a prison sentence of 10 to 20 years. If Campbell is convicted of the charge at trial he could expect to face from 10 to 25 years in prison.
When Campbell rejected the plea offer, the judge set his trial to begin Dec. 7 with a pre-trial hearing set for Nov. 10. Campbell’s attorney, Robin Puchek, said he expects the trial to last three days.
On Nov. 20, Campbell reportedly called an out-of-state friend concerning the victim, Amy Johanna Berg, whom Campbell claimed had overdosed on drugs. Sheriff’s deputies conducted a welfare check in the area of Boundary Cone and Highway 95 in Fort Mohave and found Berg, also of Rochester, according to the sheriff’s office.
Berg, 40, was unable to be revived and was declared dead. Deputies questioned Campbell who told them that they were traveling across the country, staying in a Kingman motel the night before. Berg reportedly bought drugs from an unknown source. Not feeling well, she stopped the car on the side of the road in Fort Mohave.
Campbell claimed that Berg began overdosing and that he tried to revive her using CPR. Detectives investigated the scene and found no signs of foul play to Berg’s body and Campbell was released, MCSO reported.
An autopsy was performed on Berg the next day, which determined that she had died from blunt force trauma to the skull and that there were signs that she had been strangled. Her death then was ruled a homicide. Detectives arrested Campbell Nov. 21 at a Bullhead City motel.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.