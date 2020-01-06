KINGMAN — A trial date was set Monday for a Bullhead City man charged in connection with the November drive-by murder of another man.
Brent Ryan Sekel, 23, is charged with first-degree murder, three counts of attempted first-degree murder, three counts of aggravated assault and drive-by shooting. He is being held in custody a $120,000 bond.
Sekel’s attorney, Jamie Askar, said he plans to file a motion to dismiss the charges. His client also requested a speedy trial.
Superior Court Judge Billy Sipe Jr. set Sekel’s trial to begin April 28 with a pre-trial hearing set for April 6. The judge also set a hearing on Jan. 21 to argue the defense motion to dismiss the charges.
Sekel was arrested Nov. 21 on suspicion of hindering prosecution in the connection with the Nov. 17 drive-by shooting death of Kevin Castro Hurtado, 24. Sekel allegedly lied to police about his involvement in Hurtado’s murder. He was indicted on the murder charge Nov. 27.
According to police, Benjie Junior Nunez, 34, arranged to meet Hurtado around 2 a.m. Nov. 17 at a parking lot of a store on Commercial Way in Bullhead City. Nunez and Hurtado, 24, reportedly were involved in an altercation the month before.
Hurtado arrived first but when Nunez had not shown up yet, Hurtado, accompanied by his wife and two friends, left the area. Nunez, who was driving, and a passenger, Jonathan Arthur Wallace, followed the victims to the area of Marina Boulevard and Clearwater Drive. Both suspects were armed.
Hurtado was fatally shot while his wife suffered a bullet wound to her leg. She was treated and released at a Bullhead City hospital.
Police still are searching for Wallace, 27, who is also wanted for murder.
Nunez turned himself in to police later that morning. He is charged with first-degree murder, three counts of attempted first-degree murder, three counts of aggravated assault and drive-by shooting. He is being held on a $3.5 million bond.
Anyone with information to Wallace’s whereabouts can contact Bullhead City police dispatch number at 928-763-1999. Mohave Silent Witness is offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to his arrest.
