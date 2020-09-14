KINGMAN — The trial for a California man charged in a 2016 fatal boating collision on the Colorado River in Bullhead City was confirmed Monday to begin in October.
Kevin Lawrence Morgon, 47, appearing by phone from Long Beach, is charged with manslaughter, two counts of aggravated assault and misdemeanor driving a watercraft while intoxicated.
Deputy Mohave County Attorney Bob Moon said he plans to call 22 witnesses but there are logistical issues due to the COVID-19 pandemic with out-of-state witnesses coming from California.
Morgon’s attorney, Michael Frame, said he plans to call about six witnesses.
Superior Court Judge Rick Lambert affirmed Morgon’s week-long trial to begin Oct. 20 with a status hearing set for Sept. 23.
Morgon was driving a 20-foot boat June 25, 2016, when it collided with a personal watercraft near Davis Camp driven by a woman from San Bernardino along with her two daughters, including Guadalupe Rodriguez, 13.
Rodriguez suffered head trauma and died after being taken to Western Arizona Regional Medical Center. Her 8-year-old sister and mother were taken to a Las Vegas hospital and treated for serious injuries including a collapsed lung and various fractures, police reported.
Morgon was arrested four months later on suspicion of operating his boat while intoxicated. He was indicted on the charges in May 2017.
Morgon’s blood alcohol level was tested by the Department of Public Safety crime lab at the time of the crash at between 0.098% and 0.122%. The legal limit in Arizona to operate a car or boat is 0.08%.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.