KINGMAN — A judge on Monday explained a plea offer to a Bullhead City man charged with leaving the scene of a traffic crash last November.
Alton Richard Ervin, 74, is charged with leaving the scene of an accident and three counts of aggravated assault. He is being held in custody on a $250,000 bond.
Superior Court Judge Billy Sipe Jr. explained the prison ranges if Ervin is convicted of all four charges. Ervin could face from 13 to 421/2 years in prison.
Under a proposed plea agreement, Ervin would plead guilty to leaving the scene of an accident and one count of aggravated assault. He could face up to 16 years in prison.
After Ervin was ordered out of the courtroom for talking over the judge, Sipe set his trial to begin Nov. 16 with a pre-trial hearing set for Oct. 21. The judge also warned Ervin’s attorney that the defendant needs to abide by the rules of the court or he would watch the trial from the jail.
Sipe ruled in June that Ervin was competent to stand trial after two psychiatrists gave conflicting opinions. One psychiatrist testified that Ervin had borderline mental health issues but was competent to stand trial.
Ervin was involved in a traffic accident around 8 p.m. Nov. 12, near the intersection of Central Avenue and Highway 95 in southern Bullhead City. Two occupants of the other vehicle involved in the crash tried to stop Ervin, who allegedly drove away in a white van.
The van sped away and struck a woman from the other vehicle, dragging her before heading west on Central Avenue. Police cordoned off the area and searched the neighborhoods looking for the van, Bullhead City police reported.
Based on tips on social media, Ervin was arrested several hours later at a home on Jose Avenue. The woman was flown to a Las Vegas hospital with serious injuries.
