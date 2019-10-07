KINGMAN — A Superior Court judge on Monday affirmed the trial to begin in two weeks for a Kingman man accused of the sexual abuse and torture of a woman and her son.
Jerry Gilligan, 72, is charged with 10 counts of sexual conduct with a minor under the age of 12, six counts of aggravated assault by domestic violence, seven counts of sexual exploitation of a minor by domestic violence, two counts of kidnapping and one count of administration of a dangerous drug to another person.
After more than three years, Gilligan’s attorney, Sandra Carr, and Deputy Mohave County Attorney Jacob Cote said Monday that they are ready for trial. The 12-person jury trial, which starts Oct. 29, is expected to take three or four days.
Superior Court Commissioner Billy Sipe Jr. set a hearing for the day before to argue any last-minute motions in the case. Gilligan, confined to a wheelchair, is being held in county jail without bond.
Gilligan was arrested Sept. 17, 2016, after a female family member was taken to a Kingman hospital. Gilligan allegedly had tied up the woman and her 11-year-old son and conducted sexual torture on them during the previous four days, according to Kingman police.
Gilligan allegedly poured battery acid into the woman’s eyes, taped the victims’ mouths shut and hit them with a wooden stick. He also duct-taped their hands and feet and shaved their heads. He allegedly forced them to perform sexual acts on him and on each other while taking pictures and videotaping them.
Evidence discovered at Gilligan’s home substantiated the woman’s story, police said. They said they believed that Gilligan sexually abused and assaulted the victims over a two-year period.
Gilligan previously was arrested in Georgia in February 1988 and brought back to Arizona on a warrant for the murder of his stepfather, Walter Bopp, at one of Bopp’s two health food stores in Tucson.
Bopp, 78, was found burned and beaten in December 1980 and lived for about a month before he died. He refused to name his attackers. Two other men pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and were sentenced in 1983.
Gilligan served 25 years in prison for Bopp’s murder. He had been sentenced to life in prison. He was released from prison in October 2014.
