KINGMAN — A judge set a trial Tuesday for one of three murder suspects charged in a November 2019 drive-by shooting.
Jonathan Arthur Wallace, 28, is charged with first-degree murder, three counts of attempted murder, three counts of aggravated assault and drive-by shooting. He is charged with the November 2019 murder of Kevin Castro Hurtado.
Wallace is also charged in another case with criminal damage and two misdemeanor driving under the influence charges. He is held in custody on a $250,000 bond.
Superior Court Judge Billy Sipe Jr. explained that if Wallace is convicted of the murder charge, he faces natural life in prison or life in prison with the possibility of parole after 25 years. The judge would sentence him to natural life if the murder is found to be premediated.
The attempted murder and aggravated assault charges would likely run consecutive to the murder charge since there are four victims, resulting in an additional decades in prison.
Sipe also explained a plea offer in which Wallace would plead guilty to manslaughter and aggravated assault and face from seven to 16 years in prison. Another option is if he pleads guilty to drive-by shooting and aggravated assault with the same sentencing range.
When Wallace’s attorney, Greg Pridham, asked to set a trial date, Sipe set Wallace’s trial to begin Oct. 19 with a pre-trial hearing set for Sept. 23. A status hearing in the criminal damage case was also set for Sept. 23.
Deputy Mohave County Attorney Rod Albright is alleging that Wallace has three prior felony convictions. He served four years in state prison after being sentenced in March 2014 for aggravated assault, vehicle theft and burglary, which took place in 2010 and 2011.
On Nov. 17, 2019, Benjie Junior Nunez arranged to fight Hurtado at a parking lot of a store on Commercial Way. They were reportedly involved in an altercation a month before. Hurtado, 24, arrived first but when Nunez failed to show up, Hurtado, accompanied by his wife and two friends, left the area.
Nunez and his passenger, Wallace, both reportedly armed, along with Brent Ryan Sekel, who was driving a third car, followed the victims to the area of Marina Boulevard and Clearwater Drive.
Hurtado was fatally shot while his wife suffered a bullet wound to her leg. She was treated and released at a Bullhead City hospital. Two other passengers in Hurtado’s car was unhurt.
Nunez turned himself into police later that morning. Wallace was arrested in Tennessee in May and extradited back to Mohave County in June.
Nunez, 34, and Sekel, 23, are each charged with first-degree murder, three counts of attempted first-degree murder, three counts of aggravated assault and drive-by shooting.
Nunez, whose next hearing is set for Sept. 30, has been released from custody on a $500,000 bond. Sekel’s change of plea hearing is set for Aug. 14. He is being held on a $120,000 bond.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.