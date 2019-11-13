KINGMAN — A Superior Court judge on Wednesday affirmed the first trial for a Bullhead City man accused of making and setting off small bombs.
Philip Krikorian Jr., 51, is charged with terrorism along with several weapons charges for allegedly setting off several bombs in 2015 and 2016 in the Bullhead City area. Krikorian is being held on a $1.6 million bond.
Deputy Mohave County Attorney Bob Moon said he is ready for the terrorism trial, which the judge affirmed to begin Dec. 2.
When Superior Court Judge Derek Carlisle asked Krikorian if he was ready for trial, Krikorian asked to dismiss the charges, claiming his Sixth Amendment rights to a speedy trial had been violated. When the judge denied that request, Krikorian refused to answer any more questions.
Carlisle recently allowed Krikorian to represent himself at his trial.
Chief legal defender Ron Gilleo was appointed as advisory counsel.
Krikorian faces another weapons charge stemming from an incident that occurred Sept. 4, 2016, in the 1800 block of Diamond Drive. That trial was affirmed to begin Dec. 16.
Krikorian is charged in a 2018 case with another weapons charge and endangerment. The trial in that case is set to begin Jan. 13 with a pre-trial hearing set for Dec. 18.
In the terrorism case, Krikorian is accused of setting off a bomb Aug. 19, 2016, on Gemstone Avenue in Bullhead City. Witnesses saw a red Dodge pickup truck drive away after the explosion.
On Aug. 22, 2016, a surveillance camera caught a man putting a bomb on the ground in an alley on Hancock Road, then walking away before it exploded. There were no injuries or damage in either bombing, police reported.
On Sept. 4, 2016, Bullhead City police raided Krikorian’s house on Diamond Drive and found materials on his porch believed to be used in the Aug. 22, 2016, explosion. Police found incendiary devices and several completed improvised explosive devices that were ready for use.
Krikorian is charged in a third case with setting off a bomb on Nov. 20, 2015, in a vacant lot next to his home, damaging a neighboring mobile home.
