KINGMAN — The trial for a California man charged in a fatal June 2016 boating collision on the Colorado River near Davis Camp was postponed Monday.
Kevin Lawrence Morgon, 45, of Long Beach, is charged with manslaughter, two counts of aggravated assault and misdemeanor driving a watercraft while intoxicated.
Morgon’s defense attorney, Michael Frame, of Lake Havasu City, asked to continue the Aug. 13 trial because his investigator can’t locate two witnesses who are essential to his defense.
With no objection from the prosecutor, Superior Court Judge Rick Lambert postponed Morgon’s trial to Oct. 22 with a pre-trial hearing for Oct. 7. Morgon, who is not in custody, again attended by telephone from California.
Morgon was operating a 20-foot boat June 25, 2016, when his vessel collided with a personal watercraft near Davis Camp. A California woman was driving the personal watercraft along with her daughters, an 8-year-old girl and 13-year-old Guadalupe Rodriguez, of San Bernardino.
Rodriguez suffered head trauma and died after being taken to Western Arizona Regional Medical Center. The younger girl and her mother were taken to a Las Vegas hospital and treated for serious injuries, including a collapsed lung and various fractures, police reported.
Morgon was arrested on suspicion of operating his boat while intoxicated. An arrest warrant was issued in October 2016 and a Mohave County grand jury indicted him in May 2017.
Morgon’s blood alcohol level was tested by the DPS crime lab at the time of the crash at between 0.098 and 0.122 percent. The legal limit in Arizona is 0.08 percent.
